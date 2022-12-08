Sign up
243 / 365
Hardy ‘Hot Lips’
We have a few hardy ‘Hot Lips’ (Salvia x jamensis) flowers in our garden. This photo was taken this morning as the sun shone on the frost-covered flowers
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th December 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
lips
,
frost
