Hardy ‘Hot Lips’ by jeremyccc
Hardy ‘Hot Lips’

We have a few hardy ‘Hot Lips’ (Salvia x jamensis) flowers in our garden. This photo was taken this morning as the sun shone on the frost-covered flowers
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
