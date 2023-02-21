Sign up
318 / 365
On the helm
On the helm with Saba in the background on day two of the C600 yacht race
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
race
,
helm
,
saba
Bill Davidson
Looks magnificent!
February 21st, 2023
Bill
ace
He’s enjoying himself.
February 21st, 2023
