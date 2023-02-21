Previous
On the helm by jeremyccc
318 / 365

On the helm

On the helm with Saba in the background on day two of the C600 yacht race
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Looks magnificent!
February 21st, 2023  
Bill ace
He’s enjoying himself.
February 21st, 2023  
