Last day of the race by jeremyccc
321 / 365

Last day of the race

Another beautiful sunrise on day 5 of the C600 race, looking forward to finishing this afternoon
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

