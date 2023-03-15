Sign up
340 / 365
Lloyd’s Old Library
It was good of Lloyd’s of London to make the Old Library available for the Lloyd’s Yacht Club AGM & social tonight
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
340
photos
29
followers
25
following
93% complete
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
Tags
old
,
library
,
lloyd’s
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot! I love the portraits on the wall and the beautiful wood tones.
March 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A statement photo! so classy!
March 15th, 2023
