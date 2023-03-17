Sign up
342 / 365
Thomas the Tank Engine
I think my autistic Son has enough Thomas the Tank Engine videos and DVDs!
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 11:13am
engine
,
tank
,
thomas
Bill Davidson
Wow…… that is some collection!
March 18th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I am sure that gives him a great deal of pleasure! How lovely.
March 18th, 2023
