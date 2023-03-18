Sign up
Hyacinth
Our hyacinth looking pretty in the afternoon sun today after some rain this morning
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
343
photos
29
followers
25
following
Tags
sun
,
rain
,
hyacinth
