Woodland Cafe

It was just warm enough to sit outside at the Woodland Cafe, as our autistic Son calls it
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

carol white ace
A lovely capture of them both
March 19th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Really nice photo…… the weather is beginning to pick up a bit.
March 19th, 2023  
