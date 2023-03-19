Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
344 / 365
Woodland Cafe
It was just warm enough to sit outside at the Woodland Cafe, as our autistic Son calls it
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
344
photos
29
followers
25
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th March 2023 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
woodland
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of them both
March 19th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Really nice photo…… the weather is beginning to pick up a bit.
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close