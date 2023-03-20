Sign up
345 / 365
Colourful display
My autistic Son insisted on buying one of each colour!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
And he provided you with a great image!
March 20th, 2023
