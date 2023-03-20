Previous
Next
Colourful display by jeremyccc
345 / 365

Colourful display

My autistic Son insisted on buying one of each colour!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
And he provided you with a great image!
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise