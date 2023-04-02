Sign up
358 / 365
World Autism Awareness Day
Today is World Autism Awareness Day so I thought I’d post a photo of my autistic Son on our walk this morning.
He is 21 years old but is like a giant toddler and his obsessions are Thomas the Tank Engine and his routine.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
358
photos
30
followers
25
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
world
,
autism
,
awareness
Bill
ace
Nice picture.
April 2nd, 2023
