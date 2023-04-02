Previous
World Autism Awareness Day by jeremyccc
World Autism Awareness Day

Today is World Autism Awareness Day so I thought I’d post a photo of my autistic Son on our walk this morning.

He is 21 years old but is like a giant toddler and his obsessions are Thomas the Tank Engine and his routine.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill ace
Nice picture.
April 2nd, 2023  
