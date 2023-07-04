Previous
Beating Retreat by jeremyccc
Photo 451

Beating Retreat

The inclement weather didn't take away from our enjoyment of 'Beating Retreat, a Military Musical Spectacular' from the Household Division of the British Army at Horseguards Parade in London tonight.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise