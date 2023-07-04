Sign up
Beating Retreat
The inclement weather didn't take away from our enjoyment of 'Beating Retreat, a Military Musical Spectacular' from the Household Division of the British Army at Horseguards Parade in London tonight.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
military
,
retreat
,
beating
