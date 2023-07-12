Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
St Margaret Pattens Church
St Margaret Pattens church in the City of London, surrounded by modern buildings. Photo taken in the early evening sun today
12th July 2023
12th July 2023
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
2
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
12th July 2023 5:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
margaret
,
pattens
Heather
ace
Great capture and framing of the church steeple! I also like the long shadows and the man walking in the direction of the church! A wonderful city shot, Jeremy! Fav
July 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great contrast between the old and new architecture.
July 12th, 2023
