St Margaret Pattens Church by jeremyccc
Photo 459

St Margaret Pattens Church

St Margaret Pattens church in the City of London, surrounded by modern buildings. Photo taken in the early evening sun today
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
Great capture and framing of the church steeple! I also like the long shadows and the man walking in the direction of the church! A wonderful city shot, Jeremy! Fav
July 12th, 2023  
Mags
Great contrast between the old and new architecture.
July 12th, 2023  
