Previous
Community sunflowers by jeremyccc
Photo 473

Community sunflowers

Every year our neighbourhood gets together to plant sunflower seeds in some communal ground, and they have grown and flowered nicely
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
They look very tall and lovely!
July 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
July 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A flower I love.
July 26th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Love em!!
July 26th, 2023  
Desi
Oh what a lovely idea. Such beautiful sunflowers
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise