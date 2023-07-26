Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 473
Community sunflowers
Every year our neighbourhood gets together to plant sunflower seeds in some communal ground, and they have grown and flowered nicely
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
473
photos
32
followers
30
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
26th July 2023 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbourhood
,
community
,
sunflowers
Mags
ace
They look very tall and lovely!
July 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 26th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A flower I love.
July 26th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Love em!!
July 26th, 2023
Desi
Oh what a lovely idea. Such beautiful sunflowers
July 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close