Crafting by jeremyccc
Photo 944

Crafting

My wife spent today needle felting and made this sweet robin
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Oh so sweet! She’s very talented.
November 9th, 2024  
She did a great job!
November 9th, 2024  
