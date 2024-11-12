Previous
Pool at St Paul’s Cathedral by jeremyccc
Photo 948

Pool at St Paul’s Cathedral

The reflection of St Paul’s in the nearby pool this morning
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise