The Oval by jeremyccc
The Oval

An action shot from the 5th Ashes Test match at The Oval today
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Great shot
July 28th, 2023  
Neil ace
Cool shot
July 28th, 2023  
