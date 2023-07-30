Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
Allium
The bees love the allium plants in our garden
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
477
photos
32
followers
30
following
130% complete
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Views
1
1
1
365
Canon EOS M50m2
30th July 2023 8:45am
Public
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
allium
Corinne C
ace
Lovely close up
July 30th, 2023
