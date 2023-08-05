Sign up
Previous
Photo 483
Anniversary Lunch
My wife and I had lunch at a nice local restaurant to celebrate our 28th wedding anniversary today.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th August 2023 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
restaurant
,
anniversary
Monica
Congratulations!
August 5th, 2023
