Friday night river walk music along the Medway in Tonbridge. It’s lovely to sit outside and listen to live music.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Nigel Rogers ace
Looks a great evening, no rain - how did that happen!
August 4th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
@nigelrogers we were fortunate, the rain is coming tomorrow!
August 4th, 2023  
Heather ace
A nice shot, Jeremy! I like the lights, the sunset sky, the reflections in the river, and the people on the bank. Sounds wonderful, too! Fav
August 4th, 2023  
Bill ace
Looks lovely.
August 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely light and POV!
August 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous picture, looking almost like a painting.
August 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like a popular spot for a summer evening.
August 4th, 2023  
