Previous
Photo 482
River Walk Music
Friday night river walk music along the Medway in Tonbridge. It’s lovely to sit outside and listen to live music.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
7
3
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th August 2023 9:02pm
Privacy
Public
music
,
walk
,
river
Nigel Rogers
Looks a great evening, no rain - how did that happen!
August 4th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
@nigelrogers
we were fortunate, the rain is coming tomorrow!
August 4th, 2023
Heather
A nice shot, Jeremy! I like the lights, the sunset sky, the reflections in the river, and the people on the bank. Sounds wonderful, too! Fav
August 4th, 2023
Bill
Looks lovely.
August 4th, 2023
Mags
Lovely light and POV!
August 4th, 2023
Corinne C
Fabulous picture, looking almost like a painting.
August 4th, 2023
Babs
Looks like a popular spot for a summer evening.
August 4th, 2023
