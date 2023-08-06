Sign up
Photo 484
Paddleboarders
Spotted on the River Medway in Tonbridge today as I paddled past in my kayak
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
kayak
,
paddle
,
tonbridge
,
boarders
Nigel Rogers
ace
Now that’s more relaxing than DIY!
August 6th, 2023
