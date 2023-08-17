Previous
London Bus by jeremyccc
London Bus

Fun to use an old Routemaster bus for a Wedding Party. Spotted in London today.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Nigel Rogers ace
That's different, great capture.
August 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
August 17th, 2023  
