Previous
Photo 495
London Bus
Fun to use an old Routemaster bus for a Wedding Party. Spotted in London today.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
495
5
2
365
iPhone 12 Pro
17th August 2023 5:06pm
Tags
bus
,
london
,
routemaster
Nigel Rogers
ace
That's different, great capture.
August 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
August 17th, 2023
