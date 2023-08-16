Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 494
St Bride’s Church
Tonight I had a fascinating tour of St Bride’s Church (Fleet Street) and Crypt, including Charnel House and Ossuary, followed by cheese & wine
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
494
photos
32
followers
30
following
135% complete
View this month »
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
16th August 2023 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
st
,
bride
Heather
ace
Love the vaulted ceiling and all the wood! That would have been a fascinating tour for sure!
August 16th, 2023
Bill
ace
Very nice church.
August 16th, 2023
Neil
ace
Good shot, well done
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely details in the architecture!
August 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
A beautiful church interior...great capture.
August 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the symmetry, what a great shot. fav.
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close