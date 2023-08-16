Previous
St Bride’s Church by jeremyccc
St Bride’s Church

Tonight I had a fascinating tour of St Bride’s Church (Fleet Street) and Crypt, including Charnel House and Ossuary, followed by cheese & wine
Jeremy Cross

Heather
Love the vaulted ceiling and all the wood! That would have been a fascinating tour for sure!
August 16th, 2023  
Bill
Very nice church.
August 16th, 2023  
Neil
Good shot, well done
August 16th, 2023  
Mags
Lovely details in the architecture!
August 16th, 2023  
gloria jones
A beautiful church interior...great capture.
August 16th, 2023  
Babs
Love the symmetry, what a great shot. fav.
August 16th, 2023  
