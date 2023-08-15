Sign up
Photo 493
Coneflower?
I spotted these pretty yellow flowers today so I stopped to take a photo
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
yellow
,
hub
,
coneflower
Heather
ace
A gorgeous shot, Jeremy! Great pov! Yes, we have these, too! My plant ID app identifies them as "cutleaf coneflower." Fav
August 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very pretty capture!
August 15th, 2023
