Previous
Coneflower? by jeremyccc
Photo 493

Coneflower?

I spotted these pretty yellow flowers today so I stopped to take a photo
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A gorgeous shot, Jeremy! Great pov! Yes, we have these, too! My plant ID app identifies them as "cutleaf coneflower." Fav
August 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty capture!
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise