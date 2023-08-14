Sign up
Photo 492
Photo 492
Spectacular sunset
Another fabulous sunset over Tonbridge tonight. Photo taken from my garden.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
14th August 2023 8:13pm
Tags
sunset
,
spectacular
,
tonbridge
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
August 14th, 2023
