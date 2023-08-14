Previous
Spectacular sunset by jeremyccc
Spectacular sunset

Another fabulous sunset over Tonbridge tonight. Photo taken from my garden.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
August 14th, 2023  
