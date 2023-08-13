Previous
Pretty sky by jeremyccc
Photo 491

Pretty sky

A dramatic looking sunset over Tonbridge tonight
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Very pretty! It's gorgeous.
August 13th, 2023  
Peter
Wonderful patterns and tone, well spotted and captured Jeremy:)
August 13th, 2023  
