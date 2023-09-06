Previous
Kayaking along the Medway by jeremyccc
Photo 515

Kayaking along the Medway

I took advantage of the nice weather to take my kayak out this afternoon, and passed this electric powered boat which makes it quiet.

I love being on the water and I liked the reflection of the boat.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice calm waters and reflection
September 6th, 2023  
Desi
Gorgeous reflection and lovely scene
September 6th, 2023  
carol white ace
Wonderful reflections
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise