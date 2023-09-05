Sign up
Previous
Photo 514
Red Sunflower
I spotted this unusually coloured sunflower at one of my Son's Special Needs settings today.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
6
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th September 2023 2:59pm
red
,
sunflower
,
hub
Heather
ace
A great shot, Jeremy! The sunflower looks fabulous against the blue sky! And yes, what an unusual colour! Fav
September 5th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very unusual…. and looks great against the sky.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Sweet capture
September 5th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet color
September 5th, 2023
Neil
ace
great shot
September 5th, 2023
