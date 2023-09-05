Previous
Red Sunflower by jeremyccc
Photo 514

Red Sunflower

I spotted this unusually coloured sunflower at one of my Son's Special Needs settings today.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great shot, Jeremy! The sunflower looks fabulous against the blue sky! And yes, what an unusual colour! Fav
September 5th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very unusual…. and looks great against the sky.
September 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Sweet capture
September 5th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet color
September 5th, 2023  
Neil ace
great shot
September 5th, 2023  
