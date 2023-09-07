Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
Kent Vineyard
I spotted a nice view as I passed this vineyard on the North Downs today.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
vineyard
,
downs
,
kent
Mags
ace
It really is a beautiful landscape! Glad you stopped to capture it.
September 7th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
September 7th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
September 7th, 2023
