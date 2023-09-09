Sign up
Previous
Photo 518
Winchester Cathedral
Winchester Cathedral looking impressive in the evening sun today
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Tags
sun
,
cathedral
,
winchester
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and now I have an ear worm playing in my head. =)
September 10th, 2023
