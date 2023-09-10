Previous
Country House by jeremyccc
Country House

We spent the weekend with some old friends who have a lovely house in the countryside.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice - no grass to mow;)
September 10th, 2023  
