Previous
Photo 520
Ightham Mote
I cycled past Ightham Mote today so stopped to take a photo
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
520
photos
33
followers
30
following
142% complete
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th September 2023 11:46am
Tags
cycle
,
mote
,
ightham
Bill Davidson
Well worth the stop….. a lovely image.
September 11th, 2023
