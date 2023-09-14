Previous
The Jampot by jeremyccc
The Jampot

The famous Jamaica Wine House in the City of London, know as The Jampot, dates back to 1869.

Look at the heavily warn step, caused by thousands of people going in over many decades!
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Peter Dulis ace
Ya mon :)
September 14th, 2023  
