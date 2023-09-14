Sign up
Previous
Photo 523
The Jampot
The famous Jamaica Wine House in the City of London, know as The Jampot, dates back to 1869.
Look at the heavily warn step, caused by thousands of people going in over many decades!
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th September 2023 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
step
,
jamaica
,
jampot
Peter Dulis
ace
Ya mon :)
September 14th, 2023
