Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 524
Sunflower
There are some fabulous sunflowers in the garden of my Son’s other special needs setting
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
524
photos
33
followers
30
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
15th September 2023 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
,
aspens
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous and cheerful
September 15th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Bright and cheery!
September 15th, 2023
Peter
ace
Brilliantly captured against the sky Jeremy, for some reason they always make me smile, Fav:)
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close