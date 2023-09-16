Previous
Cute cottage by jeremyccc
Photo 525

Cute cottage

I stopped to take a picture of this sweet cottage as I cycled past.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
A perfect postcard pic!
September 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
So lovely!
September 16th, 2023  
