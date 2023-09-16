Sign up
Photo 525
Cute cottage
I stopped to take a picture of this sweet cottage as I cycled past.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th September 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cute
,
cottage
,
cycle
Corinne C
ace
A perfect postcard pic!
September 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
So lovely!
September 16th, 2023
