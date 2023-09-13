Sign up
Previous
Photo 522
International Cricket Match
An action shot from England's dominant win over New Zealand today in the 50 over match at the Oval.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
13th September 2023 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
england
,
cricket
,
oval
Mags
ace
Super action capture!
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a crisp image!
September 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great action shot!
September 13th, 2023
