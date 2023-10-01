Sign up
Photo 540
Sailing
Great conditions again today for a sail around the Solent
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
sun
,
sailing
,
solent
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky and POV!
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow love this! We're on the sailboat with you!
October 1st, 2023
