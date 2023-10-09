Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 548
Kent Countryside
The Kent Countryside looking pretty this afternoon
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
pretty
,
countryside
,
kent
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely rolling landscape.
October 9th, 2023
