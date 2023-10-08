Previous
Deer by jeremyccc
Photo 547

Deer

I had a lovely walk in Knole Park this afternoon but couldn't get very close to the wild deer because they were understandably wary of my noise Son!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Faye Turner
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2023  
