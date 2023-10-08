Sign up
Photo 547
Deer
I had a lovely walk in Knole Park this afternoon but couldn't get very close to the wild deer because they were understandably wary of my noise Son!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
deer
,
park
,
knoll
Faye Turner
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2023
