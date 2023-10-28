Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 567
A good day on the water
A great sail on the Lloyd’s Yacht Club Lutine today, completed the Nab Tower challenge in 1 hour 38 minutes which is a respectable time.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
567
photos
36
followers
30
following
155% complete
View this month »
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th October 2023 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
nab
,
lutine
Bill Davidson
Excellent capture.
October 28th, 2023
Desi
Oh wow. What a great photo. Really makes me feel nostalgic for sailing which I haven't done for many years now
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close