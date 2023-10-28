Previous
A good day on the water by jeremyccc
A great sail on the Lloyd’s Yacht Club Lutine today, completed the Nab Tower challenge in 1 hour 38 minutes which is a respectable time.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

Bill Davidson
Excellent capture.
October 28th, 2023  
Desi
Oh wow. What a great photo. Really makes me feel nostalgic for sailing which I haven't done for many years now
October 28th, 2023  
