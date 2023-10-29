Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 568
Sailing in the Solent
Another good day's sailing though there was lots of rain. When the sun did appear I managed to get this photo.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
568
photos
36
followers
30
following
155% complete
View this month »
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
boat
,
sailing
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shot
October 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
October 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close