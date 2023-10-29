Previous
Sailing in the Solent by jeremyccc
Sailing in the Solent

Another good day's sailing though there was lots of rain. When the sun did appear I managed to get this photo.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot
October 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
October 29th, 2023  
