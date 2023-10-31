Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
Samantha Fish
She was great in concert last at the 100 Club in London last night.
Difficult to get a decent photo in low light without flash but I like this shot.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2023 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
fish
,
samantha
Heather
ace
Yes! The colours and light are great!
October 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Great light and capture!
October 31st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is a great image capturing the ambiance of the show!
October 31st, 2023
