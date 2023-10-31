Previous
Samantha Fish by jeremyccc
Photo 570

Samantha Fish

She was great in concert last at the 100 Club in London last night.

Difficult to get a decent photo in low light without flash but I like this shot.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes! The colours and light are great!
October 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Great light and capture!
October 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a great image capturing the ambiance of the show!
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise