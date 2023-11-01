Sign up
Photo 571
Photo 571
A walk in the woods
Selfie taken on a woodland walk with friends
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2023 11:51am
Tags
clare
,
tony
,
kingdom
Joan Robillard
ace
Good group shot.
November 1st, 2023
Taffy
ace
Love all those smiles!
November 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful group portrait
November 1st, 2023
