Previous
Photo 572
Mushroom
Spotted on a walk, not sure what type of mushroom it is, does anyone know from this picture?
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
6
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
5
6
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
31st October 2023 11:47am
Tags
mushroom
,
walk
,
picture
Mags
ace
Fabulous find! It looks like some kind of stinkhorn. Have you checked here -
https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/fungi-and-lichens/stinkhorn/#:~:text=Where%20to%20find%20stinkhorn,dead%20animals%20or%20bad%20drains.
November 2nd, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks, that's a really useful link
November 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@jeremyccc
You're welcome! I keep lots of links handy for identification and research purposes. Most are for North America, but I have a few for the UK. =)
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great looking but I am at a loss for a name
November 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cool looking , have no idea sorry
November 2nd, 2023
carol white
ace
Great find and capture
November 2nd, 2023
