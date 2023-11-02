Previous
Mushroom by jeremyccc
Mushroom

Spotted on a walk, not sure what type of mushroom it is, does anyone know from this picture?
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

Jeremy Cross
@marlboromaam Thanks, that's a really useful link
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags
@jeremyccc You're welcome! I keep lots of links handy for identification and research purposes. Most are for North America, but I have a few for the UK. =)
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C
Great looking but I am at a loss for a name
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn
Cool looking , have no idea sorry
November 2nd, 2023  
carol white
Great find and capture
November 2nd, 2023  
