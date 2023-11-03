Previous
Fascinating tour of Ben Ben today. You’ve got to walk up 334 steps but it’s great to see the clock mechanism, walk behind the clock face and stand next to the giant bell as the hour is struck!
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
