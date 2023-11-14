Sign up
Previous
Photo 584
Donkey
This is Rosita, a rescue donkey taken in and looked after by a friend (pictured) of my Mother in Spain
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
584
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2023 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donkey
,
spain
,
rosita
Babs
ace
So sweet. I love donkeys and it is so nice this one is being cared for.
November 14th, 2023
