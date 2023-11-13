Sign up
Photo 583
Hibiscus
The sole hibiscus flower on the plant in my Mother’s garden. I like the vibrant red against the green.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th November 2023 12:02pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
hibiscus
Dawn
ace
A lovely colour
November 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very pretty.
November 13th, 2023
