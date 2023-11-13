Previous
Hibiscus by jeremyccc
Photo 583

Hibiscus

The sole hibiscus flower on the plant in my Mother’s garden. I like the vibrant red against the green.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Dawn ace
A lovely colour
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty.
November 13th, 2023  
