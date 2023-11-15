Sign up
Photo 585
Javea
Javea beach with Montgo Mountain in the background. Despite the lovely weather not too many people on the beach mid week in November.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
beach
javea
montgo
Bill Davidson
A lovely view across the beach and the bay.
November 15th, 2023
