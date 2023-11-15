Previous
Javea by jeremyccc
Photo 585

Javea

Javea beach with Montgo Mountain in the background. Despite the lovely weather not too many people on the beach mid week in November.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A lovely view across the beach and the bay.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise