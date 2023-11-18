Sign up
Photo 588
Statue
There are some great pieces of artwork on the seafront in Javea. I like this statue looking out to sea.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
statue
seafront
javea
Mags
ace
Very cool! It's looking out to sea what it can see. =)
November 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
I really like this, too! And a nice capture, Jeremy! I like seeing the blue through the spaces in the statue! Fav
November 18th, 2023
