Statue by jeremyccc
Photo 588

Statue

There are some great pieces of artwork on the seafront in Javea. I like this statue looking out to sea.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Very cool! It's looking out to sea what it can see. =)
November 18th, 2023  
Heather
I really like this, too! And a nice capture, Jeremy! I like seeing the blue through the spaces in the statue! Fav
November 18th, 2023  
