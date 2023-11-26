Sign up
Previous
Photo 596
Wooden Bridge
I liked this rustic wooden bridge in the dappled sunshine.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
5
4
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
wooden
,
rustic
Peter
ace
What a great find beautifully captured in lovely light and colours Jeremy, Fav:)
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
How good is this. I bet the troll lives under this bridge.
November 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
This is a great shot of this rickety wooden bridge leading us into the forest (and yes, great dappled light, too!) Fav
November 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2023
