Wooden Bridge by jeremyccc
Photo 596

Wooden Bridge

I liked this rustic wooden bridge in the dappled sunshine.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
What a great find beautifully captured in lovely light and colours Jeremy, Fav:)
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
How good is this. I bet the troll lives under this bridge.
November 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
This is a great shot of this rickety wooden bridge leading us into the forest (and yes, great dappled light, too!) Fav
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2023  
