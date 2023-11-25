Previous
Sheffield Park Gardens by jeremyccc
Sheffield Park Gardens

Lovely weather for a walk around Sheffield Park Gardens in East Sussex. The still water made for nice reflections.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
Lovely scenery and reflections
November 25th, 2023  
