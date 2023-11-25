Sign up
Previous
Photo 595
Sheffield Park Gardens
Lovely weather for a walk around Sheffield Park Gardens in East Sussex. The still water made for nice reflections.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
595
photos
37
followers
30
following
163% complete
View this month »
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2023 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
gardens
,
sheffield
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery and reflections
November 25th, 2023
