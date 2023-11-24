Previous
Covent Garden by jeremyccc
Photo 594

Covent Garden

The Covent Garden Christmas tree is up
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
And the moon as well. You don’t realise how big the tree is until you see the people standing next to it. Great shot.
November 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, beautiful and impressive tree
November 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise